Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers come and they go with a warmer weekend in-between

BILLINGS — A mixed bag of precipitation Wednesday will continue on Thursday and Friday. The work week stays cool but the weekend looks warmer than average.

A series of disturbances will keep our chance of showers going for Thursday and Friday. Expect some higher elevation snow and chilly enough in the mornings for a rain snow mix for the lower elevations.

Wind will become a bigger factor again on Thursday, as widespread gusts of 25 to 45 mph are possible. High temperatures will be mainly in the mid 40s to mid 50s with scattered area showers.

The chance of rain could back off a bit on Friday, and we expect the winds to diminish somewhat. But highs will still be cooler than average and breezy conditions will still be widespread.

The weekend takes a break and turns into pleasant spring weather. Highs on Saturday will be mainly in the 60s to low 70s with a mix of clouds and sun. Overall, it looks like the most comfortable day in the short term.

Sunday will trend warmer, with many readings reaching the 70s to even low 80s east of Billings. But a cold front will increase the clouds and the wind and the chance of showers during the afternoon and evening.

And unsettled weather pattern returns early next week. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look unsettled with periods of rain showers and breezy conditions.