Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and wind now... cooler Thursday

BILLNGS — Our Wednesday warm up is breaking down as a weak cold front moves through from the northwest to the southeast. Winds will continue to be on the gusty side through the evening and closer to the Dakotas through Thursday morning but should ease in the wind-prone areas close to the mountains.

Rain showers will favor areas from Billings to the southeast corner of Montana during the evening, then transition to a rain/snow mix or all snow overnight. Accumulations look light. Sheridan County, Wyoming could see an inch or two of new snow.

Thursday will be cooler with highs back into the 30s behind the front, and breezy. Friday will be the coolest day with highs in the upper 20s and 30s.