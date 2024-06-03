Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms will move across the area on Monday

BILLINGS — An upper level low will track north of Montana pushing a cold front through the area Monday. This will bring showers and thunderstorms across the region throughout the day into the evening. Although we expect these storms to be weak, strong winds are expected.

Flow behind the cold front will bring stronger winds from Harlowton to Livingston Monday night through Wednesday morning with gusts 50 to 65 mph. Areas along a line and east from Roundup to Red Lodge, including Billings, will feel gusts from 35 to 50 mph Tuesday through Wednesday morning. This will be problematic for those in high profile vehicles so please use caution while driving. If you can delay travel, do so. If not, consider using an alternate route.

Winds will ease on Wednesday, but gusts up to 50 mph will remain possible in eastern Montana.

Dry conditions will move in behind the cold front and we expect these conditions to stay with us for the rest of the week.

Daytime highs will range from the 60s to 80s on Monday, 60s and 70s on Tuesday then 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com