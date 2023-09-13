Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms today with a cool down

BILLINGS — We start off on a mainly dry note this morning ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the area bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through tomorrow morning from west to east.

This system is not going to be a big rainmaker. Areas in southern Montana and northern Wyoming could get less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall where the strongest storms pop up. Gusts up to 30 mph and occasional lightning will be possible with those stronger storms.

High pressure takes over behind the front bringing dry conditions back into the area on Friday through the weekend as temperatures warm back up after a brief cool down. We'll also enjoy lots of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. A great weekend to get outdoors, but don't forget the sunscreen.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s today, mainly 70s tomorrow, 70s/80s on Friday then 80s across the weekend into early next week.

Lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight, 40s/50s tomorrow night and Friday night then mainly 50s across the weekend into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com