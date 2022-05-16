Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms today into the evening

BILLINGS — As an area of low pressure (surface trough) slides through, there is a decent chance of showers moving west to east today with possible thunderstorms by this evening. There should be enough instability aloft for a strong thunderstorm or two with gusty winds and small hail possible this evening. Something we’ll need to keep an eye on.

Broad high pressure will bring dry conditions back across the area Tuesday and Wednesday although there remains a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and the foothills.

A cold front is forecast to pass through Wednesday night bringing rain showers Thursday and Friday along with cooler temperatures. Drier conditions are on tap for the weekend but wouldn’t be surprised if a few showers pop up from time to time.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s today through Wednesday (a few 80s not out of the question), mainly 50s on Thursday, 40s and 50s on Friday, 50s on Saturday then 50s and 60s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and 50s tonight through Tuesday night then 30s and 40s Wednesday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com