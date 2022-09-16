Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms through Saturday night

BILLINGS — More energy via an upper trough will jet through the region today kicking up showers west to east as the day progresses. A few thunderstorms and heavy rainfall will be possible. Another weak shot of energy could work up a few showers Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Expecting little to no smoke from the western wildfires today so the air quality should be good.

High pressure brings dry and warmer conditions back into the area on Sunday and Monday. Cooler air moves in on Tuesday bringing a 10-15 degree cool down that afternoon before a bigger cool down hits on Wednesday with more rain possible. Still some uncertainty with this system so we’ll continue to monitor it.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today, mainly 70s across the weekend, 70s/80s on Monday, 60s on Tuesday then 50s/60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s through Monday night then 30s/40s on Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.co