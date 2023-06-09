Heavy rain could lead to more Flash Flooding

BILLINGS — We should start to see a slow shift in the moisture coming up from the south as low pressure to our southwest moves more to the east. Still, high pressure off to our northeast will slow its movement and we'll still be stuck in between both giving us a chance of more rainfall today though the heavier rain should be more concentrated to the north and east of Yellowstone county.

We're not expecting any severe weather, but strong storms are still possible this afternoon into the evening with gusty winds, frequent lighting, periods of heavy rainfall with flash flooding, and small hail all still on the table.

A good chance of showers and thunderstorms remains tomorrow before easing up a bit on Sunday into the early part of next week. Still, flash flooding will be of concern. Another surge of moisture could deliver more rainfall as we get into the middle of next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today, 60s/70s tomorrow then mainly 70s into the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com