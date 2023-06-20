Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast today

BILLINGS — Southwest flow will give us a decent chance of showers today as it briefly turns cooler with some areas not getting out of the 50s. A few storms could turn severe in eastern/southeastern MT and northern/northeastern WY this afternoon into the evening with strong winds, quarter-size hail, and periods of heavy rain possible.

Another shot of energy will kick up isolated thunderstorms tomorrow before high pressure cuts off the moisture supply and gives us a brief break from the rain on Thursday although a few isolated showers will still be possible.

Low pressure sliding across the area draws moisture back into the region bringing a better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Heavy downpours will be possible and we'll have to watch out for a threat of strong to severe storms.

Wrap around showers will linger into Saturday, but Sunday aims to be a dry day as high pressure begins to squeeze out the moisture.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today, 60s/70s tomorrow through Saturday then mainly 70s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s/50s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com