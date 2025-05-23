Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and thunderstorms coming, but not all weekend

Jason Stiff
BILLINGS — The Friday leading into Memorial Day weekend was fairly quiet for Montana and Wyoming, but we had isolated showers and thunderstorms still pop up in the afternoon and evening. We can expect decreasing clouds and shower activity tonight through early Saturday, and lows will remain seasonably cool.

A disturbance will move over the northern Rockies on Saturday, and it will be enough to spawn afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. There will be enough energy and moisture in the atmosphere to cause lingering showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Memorial Day, so watch out if you have outdoor plans.

A ridge of high pressure will begin building over the Rockies after Memorial Day, and that will lead to a continuation of our warming trend. Despite the ridge, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will still be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Active weather will be less likely by next Thursday and Friday.

