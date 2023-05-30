Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and storms with heavy rain possible

BILLINGS — There will be increasing chances of heavy rain along with severe thunderstorms this week from Wednesday through Friday. As pop-up thunderstorms wind down Tuesday evening, the trend toward stronger storms increases over the next couple of days.

There is a slight chance of excessive rainfall for much of the area on Thursday and Friday, including Billings and the surrounding counties. Heavy rain falling over ground recently saturated increases the chance for flash flooding.

Much of the area will receive a half-inch up to two inches of rainfall total from Wednesday night through Friday. Hail possibilities will increase somewhat as well. Most should stay fairly small, but a few reports of one-inch hail wouldn't be a surprise.

Temperatures will cool a bit. Highs will be well in the 70s to mid-50s regionally Wednesday, slide to mainly 70s Thursday, and cool to 60s and low 70s by Friday.