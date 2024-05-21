Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and storms look to increase by Thursday

BILLINGS — Unsettled weather continues. After a more significant chance of rain by Thursday, thing could quiet down for the long Memorial Day weekend.

Snow is continuing over especially the Bighorn Mountains Tuesday. Additional light accumulations are possible over the Beartooth Highway as well.

High temperatures Tuesday will be mainly in the mid-50s to mid-60s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming. Additional afternoon and early evening rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected Tuesday.

A spring storm system moves into the area late week with the potential to bring substantial precipitation to the area Wednesday through Friday. This could mean locally heavy rainfall that could created small stream rises and ponding water.

Lower elevations rain and more mountain snow is expected Wednesday through Friday. The potential for at least a foot of mountain snow is 40% to 80% over the mountains west of Billings. This heavy wet snow could impact the opening of the Beartooth Highway.

Conditions will become drier and warmer as the Memorial Day weekend and continue early next week.

