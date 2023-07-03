Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and possible severe storms late this afternoon into the evening

BILLINGS — We wake up to lingering rain showers and thunderstorms kicked up by a cold front last night. A second cold front will drop through late tonight/early tomorrow morning bringing more showers and thunderstorms late afternoon into late evening. Some storms could turn severe with large hail and damaging winds possible especially in southeast MT and northeast WY.

Showers linger into tomorrow (our coolest day of the week), but should taper off before the 4th of July fireworks shows at the Metra and other areas.

High pressure with northwest flow will bring mainly dry conditions into the area Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures warm back up.

Low pressure will team with a low level jet to pull moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico bringing showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Strong to severe storms will be possible.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires could impact the area over the next couple of days. Use caution when going outdoors if you suffer from respiratory issues.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s today, 60s tomorrow, 70s on Wednesday then 70s/80s Thursday across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40/50s tonight, 40s tomorrow night, 40s/50s Wednesday night then mainly 50s Thursday night through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com