Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and isolated thunderstorms today

BILLINGS — We're waking up to patchy fog across the area this morning. Limited visibility could impact your morning commute so use caution. Watch out for pedestrians.

The first day of summer (arrives at 8:57 am local time) could be another active weather day as more energy jets through the region kicking up showers and thunderstorms. While we're not expecting any severe weather today, a few storms could still turn strong enough to deliver gusty winds, periods of heavy rainfall, lightning, and small hail.

High pressure takes over tomorrow allowing dry conditions to briefly settle in.

Deep low pressure is forecast to push through the area on Friday bringing a better chance of showers and the possibility of strong to severe storms. The main threat would be heavy rain which could lead to some flash flooding. Small hail and damaging winds will also be possible. Cannot completely rule some tornado activity, too.

Expect lingering showers wrapping around that low on Saturday before high pressure returns on Sunday to end the weekend on a drier note. We should have our fair share of sunshine Sunday into the early part of next week as a result.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 60s today, 60s/70s tomorrow through Saturday, mainly 70s Sunday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s/50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com