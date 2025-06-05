Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and isolated storms possible Thursday; drier and warmer weekend

BILLINGS — Another wave of energy riding through the flow out of the northwest will kick up more scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the evening before dry conditions move in late Thursday night. Wildfire smoke down from Canada could make for hazy skies, especially in east-northeast Montana, but the smoke should stay mostly aloft. Those with respiratory ailments should monitor air quality before stepping outside in case any smoke makes it to the surface. Daytime highs will be in the mid-60s to lower 70s.

Expect mainly dry and warmer conditions from Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees, but a cold front will cool temperatures down a few degrees on Sunday.

Next week starts off dry and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with some areas east of Billings having a chance at cracking 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Some models are forecasting another upper-level shortwave to bring more scattered showers into the region by the middle of next week along with cooler temperatures, but high uncertainty remains with this at the moment.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s Thursday night, then in the 40s and 50s through early next week.

