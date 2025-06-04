Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and isolated storms possible through Thursday.

BILLINGS — While some areas will be waking up to rain, mainly dry conditions will be in place through early Wednesday afternoon before another disturbance moves through, bringing a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly after midday into the evening. Only expecting light accumulation for those who do get rain.

Continuing flow from the northwest will keep a modest chance of more rain in the forecast on Thursday, but any accumulations will be light. However, an area of low pressure from the southwest will bring a better chance of rain to north-northeast Wyoming where up to .10 inches could fall depending on the track of the low.

Mainly dry weather is expected Friday through the weekend as high pressure takes over. A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Saturday, bringing breezy to windy conditions with northwest gusts of 15–30 mph Saturday afternoon and again Sunday.

Weak upper ridging may develop early next week, but there could be just enough energy to keep a slight chance of showers in the area on Monday and Tuesday. More active weather is possible by midweek.

Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to be present over the region, especially in east-northeast Montana, over the next few days, but much of it looks to stay aloft. Still, those who have respiratory ailments should monitor air quality in case some of the smoke does indeed make it down to the surface.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, 70s and 80s on Friday through Sunday, then mainly 80s early next week with some areas possibly cracking 90 degrees.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s through Thursday night, 40s and 50s on Friday night, mainly 50s across the weekend, then 50s and 60s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

