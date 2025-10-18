Q2 Billings Area Weather: Showers and breezes Sunday, stronger wind on Monday

BILLINGS — We cooled a bit on Saturday in Montana and Wyoming despite a lot of sunshine, and although it was another breezy day, it wasn't as windy as Friday. Tonight will be fairly quiet for our area with a mostly clear sky above, but we'll continue to have light to moderate breezes. Lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s.

Another cold front is approaching our region at this time. Before it arrives, we can expect milder air, stronger breezes and increasing clouds. We'll have a chance for valley rain and mountain snow showers in southern Montana and northern Wyoming. The shower chances continue through Monday as the storm leaves.

We'll likely have a lot more wind than precipitation Sunday and Monday, and gusts over 60 mph will be possible from Bozeman Pass toward Livingston and Big Timber. Please drive carefully! Our weather will warm up with moderate breezes much of next week, but another chance for rain and snow arrives next Saturday.