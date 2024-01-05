Q2 Billings Area Weather: Short term rocky weather could turn very cold later

BILLINGS — In the short term, we are watching a series of disturbances that will last through the weekend. In the longer term, we are watching for how cold temperatures could get by the end of next week.

Overnight temperatures return to the teens and 20s with a chance of fog returning to southeastern Montana and northern Wyoming.

A weak cold front moving through the area Friday will bring a chance of isolated snow showers and brief wind gusts to around 30 mph over a widespread area. Temperatures will still be around seasonal averages or warmer, hitting the 30s to low 40s.

Saturday remains quiet, with the chance of snow showers and flurries on Sunday. The biggest impact should be on the northwest facing slopes of the mountains, where several inches could accumulate.

A high-pressure area rebounds the temperatures to the 30s and low 40s Monday and Tuesday. By late Tuesday, a chance of snow starts to develop for the mountains, with the best snow making weather through Wednesday.

While details on the long-term forecast are still very unclear, a chance of at least light snow is possible Wednesday, transitioning into much colder temperatures starting Thursday and beyond. While specifics are unclear, it is shaping up to be the coldest period we've seen so far this season.

