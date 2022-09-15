Q2 Billings Area Weather: Shifts in the weather happen every few days

BILLINGS — After a noticeably cooler Wednesday with scattered rain, expect a few more of the same. Sunday and Monday are warm and dry before some very cool days with rain.

Through the rest of the week, high temperatures remain in the 70s. Showers continue through Friday, with the best chance for rain Thursday afternoon through Friday.

A stray showers or two will pop up Saturday.

Warmer and drier days follow on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 70s and a few lows 80s.

Early next week is trending cool and showery.