Q2 Billings Area Weather: Shifting to rain and mountain snow Thursday

BILLINGS — Mountain snow and lower elevation rain snow mix develop overnight. But take heart… There is a nice recovery for the weekend.

A low-pressure area will bring wet snow mainly to the mountains and foothills West of Billings through Thursday evening. The lower elevations can expect a cold rain or a rain/snow mix, although conditions look much drier to the East and South of Billings.

Most accumulations will be on the grassy areas and higher elevations. Slushy and slick roads are possible for Thursday and Friday mornings.

While accumulations in Southeast Montana and much of northern Wyoming look very limited at best, temperatures will cool. Regionally, temperatures will be in the 30s early Thursday and reach mainly 30s to mid 40s Thursday afternoon.

As the weather system shifts out of our area, Friday and Saturday morning will be the coolest with a highs mainly in the 30s and the lows mainly in the 20s.

Temperatures begin to warm again, reaching the 50s on Saturday, widespread 60s by Sunday, and 60s to low 70s Monday.

The threat of minor flooding continues with small creeks and streams still rUnning high. But the drop in the temperatures will help slow the mountain snow melt.

A flashback to one year ago today: the Billings airport recorded 13.9 inches of fresh snow, and the afternoon high was only 31°.