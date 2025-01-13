Q2 Billings Area Weather: Shifting from snow to warm to cold this week

BILLINGS — Scattered snow showers will shift slowly out of eastern Montana Monday. After turning warmer and dry midweek, cold air and some light snow expected Friday and over next weekend.

Additional snowfall tonight will be an inch or less, except Big Horn County, Montana and Sheridan County, Wyoming where some places will get 1 to 3 inches. Over the mountains, the Pryors and Bighorns could pile up 3 to 6 inches.

Big Timber and Harlowton should see 30 to 45 mph gusts from Sunday night thru Monday night. Gusts will be a bit lower at Livingston and Nye. Periods of wind in these areas will continue through Thursday.

Low temperatures Monday morning are headed below zero near the Dakotas border, but in the 20s from Billings to the west. On Monday, highs will be in the mid 20s across eastern Montana but reach mid 30s from Billings west.

After a few days of mild and generally dry weather from Tuesday through Thursday, There are strong signals of much colder weather. Snow showers and flurries from Thursday night through Saturday will signal the change.

By Sunday morning, we are on track to see temperatures in the single digits to teens below zero.