Q2 Billings Area Weather: Shifting from heat to storms and back again

BILLINGS — Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will start to die down by around 1 AM. The biggest concerns with these storms are strong winds and heavy rain. Temperatures will be relatively warm overnight, ranging from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

In the short term, conditions will be humid thanks to the monsoonal weather patterns in the southwestern U.S. This will make it possible for thunderstorms to develop especially in the afternoon and evening Thursday and Friday. Some of these storms could bring winds over 60 mph and heavy rain.

Looking ahead to the weekend, more active weather is expected. A weather system will move through Friday and Saturday, bringing more moisture and increasing the chances of heavy rain. Only a few strong storms are likely, mostly in the mountains.

There will still be a chance of rain on Saturday. However, weather models disagree about how strong these storms might be, so keep an eye on the forecast if you have outdoor plans.

By early next week, things will dry out, and temperatures will drop to typical levels in the 70s and low 80s. However, by the middle of next week, it looks like temperatures will rise back into the mid-80s and 90s.