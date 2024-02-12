Q2 Billings Area Weather: Shift to midweek snow

BILLINGS — The chance for accumulating snow is looking more likely from Tuesday night until Friday. And temperatures tumble but don’t get real cold.

First, the short term. Winds close to the Livingston / Nye foothills will gust 40 to perhaps over 50 mph with strong gusts around Harlowton and Big Timber as well through Monday.

A wave moving across the area will bring rain and snow showers scattered across the lower elevations and around an inch of snow closer to the mountains. Temperatures will top off mainly in the 40s with some 30s closer to the Dakotas.

Things are quieter on Tuesday. By the evening, a chance of snow moves over the area. There could be a brief lull with more snow Thursday and Thursday night.

This could result in 3 to 6 inches from Rosebud County to the west (including Billings). 6 to 12 inches are possible in the mountains.

Temperatures will get colder, with highs early in the week reaching the 30s and 40s and then 20s for many places Wednesday through Friday. Lows by midweek are suddenly dropping to single digits and teens.