Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms threat persists through at least Monday

BILLINGS — Severe weather is expected again into Sunday night, with a range of potential hazards. Threats include strong winds, large hail, and even possible tornadoes in certain areas.

Changing weather patterns will cause warm, moist air to rise, creating conditions likely to lead to thunderstorms. Rising afternoon temperatures are fueling these storms, with high humidity makes powerful storms more likely. As these storms develop, they could produce large hail and very strong winds, with gusts reaching 70 to 80 mph possible.

While there's a chance of tornadoes today, the conditions won't be ideal for them until later Sunday evening when temperatures cool down a bit, particularly in far Southeast Montana.

Looking forward to Monday, there may be some severe weather, but it's expected to be less intense than today. After that, from Tuesday to Saturday, the weather becomes drier and warmer.

There might be some rain and thunderstorms early in the week, but overall, temperatures are expected to rise into the 80s and possibly the 90s by Thursday and Friday. However, by the weekend, cooler temperatures and the chance of scattered thunderstorms could return.