Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms possible today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A strong disturbance will move through the region today kicking up scattered showers and thunderstorms in western MT and WY this morning, central MT/north-central WY by this afternoon, and southeastern MT and northeastern WY by this evening.

Some of these storms will have potential to turn severe with damaging winds and large hail possible especially southeast of Billings. Stay Weather Aware!

Showers should exit the region by early Wednesday afternoon as high pressure takes over and keeps conditions mostly dry through the weekend. Hotter temperatures will also make a return so the fire danger will be elevated.

Wildfire smoke could also be an issue especially in mountainous areas in western MT/WY today so air quality won't be the best.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the mid 80s, mid 90s Thursday then upper 90s to low 100s Friday through Monday. Nightly lows will be in the upper 50s through Wednesday night then mid 60s Thursday night through the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

