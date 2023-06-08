Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms possible this afternoon into the evening

BILLINGS — It's been a very busy week in terms of the weather and today could be the busiest.

There is a MARGINAL risk for severe storms this afternoon into the evening for a good portion of the Q2 viewing area. Strong wind gusts, large hail, and frequent lightning will all be possible.

The main concern will be heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect. With the ground already saturated, we can expect flooding to occur if we indeed do see heavy rainfall come into play. Those who have basements that are prone to flooding should pay extra attention. Drivers be on the lookout for water covered roads or roads that could be wash out especially in rural areas. Overflowing of small streams and creeks will be possible. Burn scar areas should watch out for mud and debris flows. Any areas with poor drainage and low-lying areas should also be on alert.

A chance for daily showers and thunderstorms stays with us through at least the early part of next week. We will have to keep an eye out to see if any strong or severe storms come from this as well.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s today and tomorrow, 60s/70s on Saturday then mainly 70s into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com