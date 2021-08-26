Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms possible this afternoon/evening

BILLINGS — Good morning.

We’ll be tracking thunderstorms this afternoon and evening that could turn severe east of a line from near Havre to Ryegate down to Greybull. Gusty winds up to 60 mph and quarter size hail will be the main threats.

Surface smoke will be thicker today, so air quality will be fair. Those who have respiratory ailments will need to limit time spent outdoors.

Looking for isolated thunderstorms (some could turn severe) tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front that will cool daytime temperatures down briefly Friday and Saturday before we warm back Sunday into the first part of next week. A chance of showers will stay with us through Saturday morning.

High pressure will take over Saturday afternoon through early next week bringing dry and calm conditions to the area before another possible disturbance moves through Wednesday night. This could bring more much needed rain.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s today, low 70s to low 80s tomorrow, upper 60s to mid 70s Saturday then mid to upper 80s Sunday through Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s through mid next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

