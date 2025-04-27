Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms possible Sunday afternoon and evening

BILLINGS — Outside of a few isolated showers through Saturday evening, most of the area will be quiet through early Sunday afternoon. Overnight lows will be in mainly in the 40s.

The warmer temperatures will continue on Sunday as the area remains under the influence of southwesterly flow. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s.

A deep area of low pressure will move across Wyoming, bringing the possibility of heavy mountain snow and lower elevation rain beginning by the middle of Sunday afternoon. Daytime heating will bring enough instability for strong or even severe thunderstorms to develop in Billings and areas east. Strong winds and large hail will be the main threats. Brief downpours will also be possible through the evening.

Sunday through Monday, the Beartooths, Absarokas and Crazies could receive between 1-3 feet of snow, while the Pryors and Bighorns could get between 10-18 inches in the highest peaks. Strong winds between 45-50 mph will also be a factor. Winter Storm Warnings and Watches will be in effect for these areas.

A good portion of the lower elevations in the Q2 viewing area will have a great chance of getting between 0.50-1.50 inches of rainfall through Monday afternoon. Areas in around a circle between Livingston, Red Lodge and Columbus could pickup 2-3 inches or more.

A Flood Watch will be in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon as flooding and debris flow across area burn scars will be a concern. The warmer temperatures leading to snowmelt along with the heavy rain may become an issue. Areas prone to flooding will also need to watch out for rises in small streams and creeks.

The precipitation tapers off from west to east by early Monday evening as the low moves away. A cold front dropping through late Sunday night into early Monday morning will cool daytime highs down in the upper 40s and low 50s on Monday. Winds will increase behind the front with gusts between 30-40 mph or stronger possible. Areas near the MT/WY border could get gusts up to 50 mph.

It will be mainly dry and warmer on Tuesday ahead of another quick-moving low that will bring a chance of rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday. With warmer temperatures in place, a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up.

High pressure returns to bring dry conditions into the area on Thursday and through the weekend as warmer-than-average temperatures remain.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com