Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms possible east/southeast of Billings

We will continue to get cooler today as southwest flow jets through the region. Showers will begin to pop up across the area by this afternoon.

Continuing to keep a close watch on areas east/southeast of Yellowstone County including northeast Wyoming where there is a SLIGHT risk of severe storms this afternoon into the early evening. The main concern will be strong 65+ mph winds that could bring down power lines/tree limbs knocking out power. Golf ball size hail is also possible. Locally heavy rainfall is on the table as well.

A large upper low lingering over the Great Basin will push numerous showers, along with periods of heavy rainfall, across the area Friday through Sunday afternoon although Saturday looks to be more on the drier side. Can't rule out a few thunderstorms either.

The low will slide across Montana by the end of the weekend and into Canada by late Monday making for a dreary day. An upper low and trough is projected to drop out of Canada Tuesday bringing more rain, but this system looks to be a fast mover so expecting dry conditions to return on Wednesday.

Possible precipitation totals tonight through Sunday night could reach between 0.5-1" in Billings, 1-2" west, 0.5-2" east, .05-1.5" north, and 0.5-1.5" south including northern Wyoming. These totals could fluctuate.

Today's highs will be in the upper 50s, mid to upper 40s on Friday, then mid to upper 50s for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s tonight (flurries possible Friday morning because of this) and Friday night, then mid 40s across the weekend.

