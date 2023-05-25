Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms possible again today

Posted at 5:35 AM, May 25, 2023
BILLINGS — Consistent flow from the south will continue to give us a steady stream of moisture leading to more afternoon showers and thunderstorms through the long Memorial Day weekend.

With enough instability in place, some storms could produce strong winds, frequent lightning, periods of heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, and hail. We'll definitely need to keep an eye on the sky over the next couple of days.

Taking a quick look at next week, some models are indicating that high pressure could build in by the middle of the week and help limit showers and thunderstorm activity. Still too early to say for sure, but we'll continue to monitor the models over the next couple of days.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today, 60s/70s tomorrow then mainly 70s across the weekend into Monday then 70s/80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s tonight through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

