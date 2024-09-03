Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe storms could bring gusty winds on Tuesday

BILLINGS — It will be cooler on Tuesday as a trough makes its way across the region, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening from west to east. Some storms could turn severe with gusty outflow winds in excess of 65 mph the main concern. Hail and periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible with the storms. Highs will be mainly in the the mid-80s to low 90s.

Keeping a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast on Wednesday as a backdoor cold front from the north begins to works its way through, cooling daytime highs and nighttime lows down to around seasonal for the rest of the work week. Some storms could turn severe with gusty winds remaining the main concern. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

High pressure behind the cold front takes over on Thursday, bringing dry conditions through early next week. Daytime temperatures will be on the rise again with highs in the 80s and 90s across the weekend.

