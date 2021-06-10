Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe Storms and High Fire Risk Today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A strong surface low along with a cold front will lift up from the southwest and sweep though the area today bringing a chance of severe weather this afternoon into the evening.

Looking for isolated thunderstorms in Billings with gusts up to 50 mph, but areas east of a line from Harlowton to Lame Deer to Gillette could see wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter.

Areas east of a line from Glasgow to Ekalaka to Sundance will have the best chance to see the more severe storms including wind gusts up to 80 mph, golf ball sized hall, and some tornado activity.

Low humidity along with those strong winds will also bring the added risk of high fire danger through tonight in south central, southeast, and northeast Montana down into north central Wyoming.

High pressure kicks off a stretch of calm and dry conditions beginning Friday as we enjoy a quick offering of cooler daytime temperatures before warming back up again. We'll be aiming for record highs the first part of next week.

Today's highs will be in the low 90s, mid 70s Friday, and mid 80s to low 90s across the weekend. Expecting mid to upper 90s Monday through Wednesday next week with Tuesday potentially reaching the low 100s. If we do crack 100° in Billings, it will be the first time since September 5th of last year when the high hit 102°.

Nightly lows will generally be in the 50s through the weekend.

Keep smiling,

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

