Q2 Billings Area Weather: Severe Storm threat Sunday eases by chances for thunderstorms remains

BILLINGS — Strong to severe storms have been firing west and north of Billings Sunday afternoon. As the system eases, an unsettled week ahead will keep a daily chance of rain going through the 4th of July.

Storms have been firing to the west of Billings Sunday afternoon with a history on gusty winds and up to 1 inch hail. While the latest analysis keep these storms north of Billings, it is still too close to call for Sunday evening.

In any case, gusty winds from the storms to the north will likely still be felt in Billings and Yellowstone County Sunday evening. The storms look to continue on a path across northeast Montana well into the evening gaining some strength.

Rain showers and even a stray thunderstorm or two will linger overnight. Each day through Independence Day on Thursday looks to stay a little cooler than average and unsettled with showers or a thunderstorm possible.

Most of the highs will be in the 70s through the 4th of July, and then trend warmer by the weekend and next week. Thursday, the 4th, looks cooler than average with some rain around, but...keep in mind this is 4 days out...it looks drier but coolish in time for fireworks.