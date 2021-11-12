Q2 Billings Area Weather: Several windy days coming

BILLINGS — It will be calmer today as we await our next cold front that will pass through tomorrow bringing the possibility of 50+ mph wind gusts back into the area tonight through Saturday. Livingston to Harlowton and the eastern plains could receive gusts in excess of 60 mph.

More moisture blankets the area, so will add in a chance of isolated showers this afternoon in Yellowstone County. Eastern Montana will have a better chance of scattered showers on Saturday while the Beartooths/Absarokas/Bighorns will see snow.

A wintry mix is possible Sunday morning in Billings that could turn to isolated showers in the afternoon. It will be breezy that day as well.

Expecting warmer daytime highs on Monday with some areas flirting with record warmth. Winds will be gusty again on Tuesday before another cold front cool things down by mid-week.

