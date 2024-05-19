Q2 Billings Area Weather: Several Storms Will Bring Unsettled Weather This Week

BILLINGS — Saturday was a bit of a break for Montana and Wyoming regarding the weather as a small ridge of high pressure built overhead, but we still had plenty of gusty wind... it just wasn't as strong as Friday. A trough of low pressure is moving our direction, and that will lead to increasing clouds overnight and a continued breezy, keeping lows mild.

The first of several storms to affect the northern Rockies from this weekend to next weekend will push over the region Sunday and Monday. We can expect scattered afternoon and evening showers with isolated thunderstorms, and below average highs. The storm will move further south Tuesday, bringing a reduction in shower activity to us.

Just as that storm exits, another trough of lower pressure from the Pacific will push over our region late Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. After brief warming to seasonable on Wednesday, we'll cool further next Thursday and Friday with more chances for rain, thunderstorms and mountain snow. A third trough may affect us by next Saturday, too.