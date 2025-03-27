Q2 Billings Area Weather: Several record highs possible today

BILLINGS — Welcome to the opening day of baseball! ⚾⚾⚾

Thursday starts off with sunny skies that will help lead to daytime temperatures in the 60s, 70s, and 80s with areas like Billings, Livingston, Red Lodge, Big Timber, Baker, and Sheridan, WY possibly reaching record highs.

Afternoon clouds will start to roll in ahead of an area of low pressure and a cold front that will begin to move through by Thursday evening. With enough instability in place, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the day into the evening. This begins a period of unsettled weather through Sunday.

Several disturbances will move through across the weekend, bringing a chance of up to a foot of snow across area mountains by Monday morning. While most of the precipitation is expected to rain in the lower elevations, it's possible that 2-4" of snow could accumulate mainly on grassy areas late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Watch out for slick and slushy roads. Moisture totals could reach between 0.25 to 0.50" or even more in isolated instances.

Drier conditions briefly move in late Sunday night into Monday along with slightly warmer temperatures. There is some uncertainty on what type of conditions will impact the area moving forward next week, but many models are pointing to another unsettled pattern.

Daytime highs with be in the 50s and 60s on Friday, 30s and 40s across the weekend then 40s and 50s early next week.

Lows will be mainly in the 40s on Thursday night then 20s and 30s on Friday night through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com