Q2 Billings Area Weather: Series of showers and storms lines up for the week

BILLINGS — Quiet conditions are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, except for eastern Montana and North Dakota. There will be enough instability for the some shower and thunderstorm activity.

More active weather is expected starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning. Southeast Montana has a marginal risk for a severe thunderstorm late Wednesday.

Expect widespread rain showers and mountain snow to increase Wednesday night and especially Thursday. This could be another wide-spread rain and mountain snow. The Big Horn Mountains may have travel concerns.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s to middle 60s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in part of our area Friday producing gusty winds. Warmer and drier days will follow with highs in 70s in much of the area starting Sunday and continuing through at least the middle of the week.

