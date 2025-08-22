Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sensational on Saturday with warm, hazy sunshine

BILLINGS — Although a trough of low pressure over the Canadian Plains brought more gusty wind and cooler than average weather to Montana and Wyoming on Friday, we also had plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures. We'll have a mostly clear sky tonight with areas of haze and mild lows mainly in the 40s and 50s early Saturday.

Eastern Montana and Wyoming can expect plentiful sunshine, some haze, and more comfortable temperatures on Saturday as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over us. That ridge will also bring monsoonal moisture our direction, but we'll just have a few more clouds and continued below average highs for late August on Sunday, too.

The first half of next week we can expect a modest warming trend to average and slightly above average, despite a few more clouds late Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 80s for almost everyone, which is delightful for late summer. A surge of more moisture will bring isolated thunderstorms to our area next Thursday and Friday.