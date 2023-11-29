Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonally warm if the winds would just settle down

FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING NOV 28, 2023
Q2 Weather
FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING NOV 28, 2023
FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING NOV 28, 2023
Posted at 9:00 PM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 23:00:30-05

BILLINGS — There is very little opportunity for rain or snow in the short term forecast. But temperatures will be warmer than average more often than not.

After starting mainly in the 20s for the lower elevations, afternoon highs Wednesday will reach the 40s and even a few low 50s. The warmest readings will be to the east and South of Billings, with some 30s possible in northeastern Montana and in the Bighorn Basin of northern Wyoming.

A dry cold front moves through the area Wednesday night through Thursday, knocking most of the warmest readings down to the 30s. Temperatures quickly rebound pushing back into the 40s through the weekend.

There may be a few stray showers over the first part of next week, but in general warm and dry conditions will prevail.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!