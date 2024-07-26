Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonal weather for the weekend

BILLINGS — We get a break from the extreme heat today through the weekend as cooler air knocks daytime temperatures down into the upper 80s to low 90s. Coming off the storms from Thursday, another disturbance will push through Friday bringing a chance for more showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds will be the main threat.

A mainly dry weekend is on tap. Outlooks still show the area staying drier-than-average through the end of July and into August.

The heat returns next week with highs mainly in the low to mid 90s with outlooks showing warmer-than-average temperatures through the end of July and into August, so enjoy the more seasonal temperatures this weekend while you can. We may not see the 80s again for a little while.

After a break for much of Friday, wildfire smoke will bring hazy skies again as we head into the weekend. Those with respiratory ailments will need to monitor the air quality before heading outside.

-Miller Robson

