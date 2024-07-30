Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonal then smoking hot!

BILLINGS — It will be a dry start to Tuesday as high pressure continues to hold its influence for a few more hours. This is ahead of a cold front that will drop through by Tuesday evening, bringing a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a few storms turning strong. The main concern will be gusty winds between 40-50 mph. Highs will be mainly in the 80s and 90s.

Expect hazy skies again on Tuesday, but the cold front will help push smoke out of the area, giving us a break from air quality issues Tuesday night through Wednesday.

We'll enjoy near seasonal temperatures on Wednesday behind the cold front with much of the area seeing daytime highs mainly in the 80s.

August comes in with a vengeance on Thursday, bringing extreme heat and mainly dry conditions to the area for the rest of the week. We can expect highs in the upper 90s to low 100s through Sunday with a few areas having a chance at daytime records on Friday.

A change in the outlook shows a possible cooling trend with a better chance of rain next week. Fingers are crossed! We'll keep you posted.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com