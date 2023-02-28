Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonal temperatures today, Colder tomorrow

BILLINGS — A trough will help push another shot of energy across the area today bringing a chance of snow showers especially in eastern Montana where a couple of inches could fall by tonight. Billings could get a skiff or light dusting.

Expecting mostly cloudy skies but dry conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Another passing disturbance will bring a chance of snow back into the forecast on Friday across the Beartooths/Absarokas and the Bighorns.

Saturday aims to be dry ahead of another shot of energy that could bring snow on Sunday into early next week. Another cool down is anticipated, too.

Temperatures will be near or slightly below seasonable for most of the week outside of Wednesday when a quick shot of cold air brings a brief cool down.

Breezy to windy today with gusts between 30-40 mph possible along the western foothills into Billings.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s today, 20s/30s tomorrow then 30s/40s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens through Wednesday night, 20s on Thursday night then 10s/20s into the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com