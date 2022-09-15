Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonal daytime highs today

BILLINGS — Expecting near seasonal daytime temperatures this afternoon with a good bit of cloudiness. We’ll get a break from the smoke early on, but it will turn hazy again later in the day.

More energy will move through the area tomorrow bringing a good chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into the evening. Weaker energy will shoot through on Saturday, so a few showers could kick up that day as well.

High pressure will take over on Sunday bringing dry conditions back into the area through Monday.

We are monitoring the possibility of a bigger cool down coming the middle of next week as models are indicating a strong upper low from the west combining with a system coming down from Canada. Too early too say for sure how this will pan out, but much cooler air along with a good bit of rain could be coming our way. We’ll keep you posted.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today through Saturday, 70s on Sunday, 70s/80s on Monday, 60s on Tuesday then 50s/60s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com