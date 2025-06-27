Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonably warm this weekend with isolated showers

Seasonable this weekend and fairly dry with thunderstorms possible late next week
BILLINGS — We've had another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms in Montana and Wyoming on Friday, and they'll last a little longer into the evening, with a slight chance for strong to severe thunderstorms developing. After sunset we'll lose most of those clouds, and we'll have a quiet start to Saturday.

Saturday will bring a mostly sunny morning and a partly cloudy afternoon along with seasonably warm temperatures. There is a slight chance for showers, but most of them will occur over the mountains. Sunday will be another breezy day with a mostly sunny sky, and comfortably seasonable highs in the lower 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will warm further in the northern Rockies with a ridge of high pressure overhead. Many will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s, despite increasing clouds by Tuesday afternoon. The latter half of next week will bring a modest cooling trend with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

