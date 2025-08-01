Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonable this weekend with isolated thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Much like the last day of July on Thursday, the first day of August on Friday brought a quiet morning and an active afternoon and evening with scattered, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms. Most of the active weather in our area will fade away after sunset, and we'll have another quiet, mild and mostly clear Saturday morning.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature fairly quiet and mild morning weather followed by isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Most of the storms will be slow-moving, so locally heavy rain and minor flooding will be possible, but most areas will remain dry with seasonable highs and lows.

We can expect lingering showers and thunderstorms next Monday and Tuesday, but they will also be isolated at most, and many areas will stay dry. Next Wednesday and Thursday look a little less stormy for our region, but we'll have more moderate breezes. We'll have a slightly better chance for showers and thunderstorms by next Friday.