Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonable Sunshine Today; More Rain Later This Week

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure is currently in control of the weather of Montana and Wyoming, and that will lead to more sunshine this afternoon and a return to more seasonable highs. We'll still have gusty wind early today in Livingston, but that will weaken through the course of the day.

There will be a flattening of the ridge over our region Thursday as an atmospheric river of moisture moves over the Pacific Northwest. Stronger wind is in the forecast along the east slopes of the Rockies, and the next round of rain and mountain snow will move overhead late Thursday and Friday.

We'll have a brief break from the active weather Saturday with more sunbreaks and more warmth with highs a little above average. That break won't last long, however, as another disturbance moves over our region. It will deliver more rain and mountain snow Sunday through early next week.