Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonable on Sunday with isolated PM thunderstorms

BILLINGS — The first half of Saturday was fairly quiet for most of Montana and Wyoming, but showers and thunderstorms were spawned by the afternoon, and some of them will linger into the late evening hours. We'll be quieter overnight with fewer clouds, and some areas of high altitude smoke from regional fires. Lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday for the northern Rockies with a quiet morning of sun and a little smoke and haze followed by afternoon and evening thunderstorms. These storms will be isolated, so not everyone will get them, but a few will be strong to severe which will create strong, gusty wind, brief heavy rain and large hail, so keep an eye!

We will have a gradual downturn with our daytime highs from Sunday through Tuesday as a battle between a trough of low pressure to our northwest and a large ridge of high pressure over the Great Plains continues over us. In turn, we'll have a gradual warming trend through next Saturday, with almost daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

