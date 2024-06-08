Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonable on Saturday; showers arrive late Sunday

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure remained over the Rockies and Great Basin much of Friday, which led to more above-average temperatures to end the week. A cold front is pushing southward from southern Canada, and there have been isolated showers near the Hi-Line as a result. Our area will stay fairly quiet Friday night and early Saturday.

Saturday will also be fairly quiet for our region, but temperatures will be slightly cooler with light to moderate breezes, and there is a slight chance of showers mainly over the mountains. Sunday will cool further, and we can expect increasing clouds and a chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

The chances for showers will disappear for a few days beginning Tuesday as a ridge briefly tries to build overhead, and then the jetstream pushes further south and moves directly over the northern tier of states. We can expect a lot of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday, but we'll have breezy to windy days, and another chance of showers next Friday.