Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonable on Saturday, mtn snow and very windy Sunday

BILLINGS — Winter returned to Montana and Wyoming late Thursday and Friday, and although we didn't receive very much rain or snow, the winter season wants to squeeze out every last day it can for us. We can expect decreasing clouds and snow shower activity this evening and overnight, and it will be a little colder Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a fairly seasonable day with gusty wind developing west of Billings. The relatively quiet weather won't last, however, as another Pacific storm moves our way. Stronger wind with mountain snow will begin Sunday, and that will last through at least next Tuesday. Rain will turn to snow for lower elevations starting Monday and Tuesday.

High Wind Watches and Winter Storm Watches have been issued for our mountains and some of our adjacent foothills from early Sunday through early Monday. Wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible, and the mountains will get heavier snow. It would be a good idea to gather up loose objects around your house before the strong wind arrives.