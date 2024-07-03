Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered thunderstorms are not done quite yet

BILLINGS — Showers and storms are getting an early start Wednesday, and some could be stronger in southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Scattered storms fade in the coming days with hot and dry conditions ahead.

High temperatures for Wednesday and Independence Day will be mainly in upper 60s to 70s. Showers and storms will continue to pop up on the 4th, and a few on Friday.

Starting Friday and through the weekend, highs will edge up closer to the early July averages, reaching the 80s. By early next week, we could see the warmest temperatures on the year so far, with possible 90s or even triple digits by late next week.