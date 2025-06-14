Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered strong thunderstorms on Father's Day Sunday

BILLINGS — Friday was a very active weather day for much of Montana and Wyoming with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, wind damage, large hail, and one tornado warning. Saturday hasn't been quite as active yet due to more clouds, but we'll still have scattered showers and thunderstorms through late evening, and some could be strong to severe.

Father's Day Sunday will begin quietly, much like Saturday did, but our active weather pattern is far from over. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up Sunday afternoon and evening. Although not everyone will get them, please keep an eye to the sky and stay safe if you have outdoor plans for Father's Day. Be sure to have a happy, safe Father's Day!

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler days with better chances for rain showers and a few more thunderstorms. Most of the active weather will be over the southern half of Montana and northern Wyoming. Wednesday will be quieter, brighter and warmer. Another trough of low pressure will bring clouds Thursday, with chances for showers Friday and Saturday.